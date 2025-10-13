Odisha man shot dead by cousin over property dispute

Bhubaneswar: A 27-year-old man working as a laboratory assistant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar was shot dead by his cousin over an ancestral property dispute while he was on his way to office on Monday morning. The victim was shot in the lower left chest, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash to the ground. (Representational image)

Police said the victim, Sudhanshu Khuntia, was shot dead by his cousin Siba Khuntia while he was on his way to AIIMS Bhubaneswar from his home in Sarakantara village under Khandagiri Police Station in Bhubaneswar at around 9.05 am.

He was shot in the lower left chest, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash to the ground. He was rushed to AIIMS in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Bhubaneswar police commissioner S Devdutt Singh said three persons have been arrested in the case.Following the incident, a clash broke out between two groups allegedly connected to the land dispute.

Khandagiri police have, meanwhile, launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage from nearby roads to identify all the culprits.