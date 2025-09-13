Odisha: Woman, youths assaulted in Mayurbhanj, video goes viral

Villagers in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha tied a woman and two youths to an electric pole on Friday and mercilessly beat them on suspicion of being in an illicit relationship. The assault, captured on video, has gone viral, sparking outrage over the brutality. Representational image.

The incident took place in Begunia village under Jashipur police limits of Karanjia sub-division of Mayurbhanj district. According to the police, the woman had invited two of her relatives from nearby Kashipal village to help her with purchases from the local market. After returning home around 4pm on a motorcycle, the three were intercepted by locals along with the woman’s family members.

The trio was dragged to an open area, tied to a pole, and beaten with sticks, rods, slippers and other objects. The video shows intoxicated youths and even some women participating in the assault, which police described as “inhuman and medieval”.

Jashipur police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. They were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Mayurbhanj SP’s office confirmed that one person has been arrested following a written complaint lodged by the woman’s relatives. “The viral video is being analysed. Others involved will be identified and arrested soon,” said Karanjia SDPO Nabakrishna Nayak.

Rights activists have condemned the incident, calling it a dangerous trend of mob trials replacing lawful justice. “Such kangaroo courts strip away dignity and rule of law. The state must send a strong message,” said a local activist.