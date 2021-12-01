One-time settlement scheme for power consumers extended till Dec 15 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The one-time settlement scheme (OTS), launched on October 21 to enable consumers to pay their dues in installments without having to pat any surcharge or interest, will now continue till December 15, energy minister Shrikant Sharma said here on Tuesday.

“The OTS was expiring on Tuesday, but now on the chief minister’s directives the continuation of the scheme has been extended till December 15 for the convenience of consumers,” Sharma said. “As many as 22 lakh consumers have benefitted from the scheme so far,” he added.

The minister said scheme especially targets small consumers and farmers whose 100% interest on power was being waived off if they opted for the scheme. He appealed to defaulters to avail of the scheme and clear their dues.

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj said that field officials had been asked to make wide publicity of the scheme and also organise special camps so that people could benefit from it.

