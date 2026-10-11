Only one of the 11 health facilities announced earlier this year has become functional, and work on eight proposed sub-health centres (SHCs) has yet to begin, according to data shared by the district health department.

The expansion aimed to improve access to healthcare in rural areas, where residents often have to travel to towns for medical facilities.

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The delay leaves several villages waiting for the promised expansion of primary healthcare services, with approvals and land clearance holding up some of the projects.

In May, state health minister Arti Singh Rao announced that Gurugram would get eight new SHCs and three primary health centres (PHCs) this year.

The expansion aimed to improve access to healthcare in rural areas, where residents often have to travel to towns for medical facilities.

The announcement came amid growing pressure on the district’s healthcare infrastructure due to rapid urbanisation and a rising population.

However, the health department’s latest update shows that only the PHC in Sindhrawali is now functional. The facility was upgraded from an SHC to a PHC. The two other proposed PHCs in Ransika and Rithoj are not yet operational.

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{{^usCountry}} “The PHC in Ransika is in its final approval stage with an estimated cost of ₹5.4 crore. The land identified for the PHC in Rithoj is forest land and has not yet been cleared. We are waiting for the forest department’s clearance,” said a senior health department official who did not wish to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The PHC in Ransika is in its final approval stage with an estimated cost of ₹5.4 crore. The land identified for the PHC in Rithoj is forest land and has not yet been cleared. We are waiting for the forest department’s clearance,” said a senior health department official who did not wish to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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The eight other proposed SHCs are further behind. The department has not begun work yet, as it still needs state approval for the plan. Officials have submitted an initial proposal identifying villages, land availability and population details. The official said the estimated cost will be worked out after the state approves the proposal and then sent for further clearance.

Seven villages have been identified for the proposed SHCs: Sadhrana, Faizabad, Balewa, Mubarikpur, Kheda, Harchandpur and Sakatpur. The state has yet to receive a proposal for the eighth centre.

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Rao had also announced plans to upgrade the PHCs in Daulatabad and Wazirabad into community health centres (CHC), which would offer specialist services and improved treatment facilities. The official said work to upgrade the PHCs is underway.

The official also said a new PHC in Baghanki and an SHC in Ghamroj were proposed.

To be sure, SHCs do not have beds, while PHCs have six beds and CHCs have 30.

The official said the minister had directed health officials to monitor projects regularly and ensure timely completion.