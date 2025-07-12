Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Operation Sindoor a testament to India's growing strength: Rajnath

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:20 PM IST

Singh predicted that India would become the third-largest economy within the next two to three years.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
: Commending the Indian Armed Forces’ recent successful operation against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh called it a testament to India’s growing strength.

He praised “Operation Sindoor,” describing it as a precise and fitting attack on Pakistan, comparable to the 1971 war. This operation demonstrated India’s military capabilities and strategic clarity, showcasing the bravery of the armed forces, he said.

Singh, who reached Lucknow on Saturday on a two-day visit, was addressing BJP workers at the Aishbagh Ramleela ground.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the world’s perception of India, he highlighted India’s rapid economic growth, stating that the country has jumped from 11th to 4th place in terms of the size of its economy since Modi took office in 2014.

Singh predicted that India would become the third-largest economy within the next two to three years.

The defence minister stressed on giving due importance to party workers as they are the ones who make corporators, MLAs and MPs.

