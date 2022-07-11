Opposition slams directives restricting entry of journos into Odisha schools
Opposition parties have slammed directives restricting the entry of journalists into schools in Odisha’s Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts with Congress lawmaker Suresh Routray calling it an attempt to suppress reporting on corruption.
Routray said the access was earlier restricted to the state secretariat, the assembly, and SCB Medical College and Hospital in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the government is restricting entry of media persons into schools. How would the inadequacies of the education system come out if reporters are not allowed? This is a condemnable move,” said Routray.
Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, a former school, and mass education department secretary, said it is the duty of journalists to report irregularities. “During my tenure as education secretary, no punishment zones were created and I asked journalists to visit schools and report if there are any violations.” She added the orders restricting journalists should be withdrawn immediately.
Journalist Prasanna Mohanty said such orders discourage journalists from reporting on the functioning of the schools. “Due to Covid, the education system has been badly affected and it is the duty of journalists to highlight the failures in the system.”
School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said journalists have the right to report but some of them were disturbing teachers during school hours by entering the campuses. “Several web channel reporters are intervening in things that are not required. The way teachers and students are being tortured in the name of reporting is not justified.”
Officials on Friday wrote to school heads asking them to restrict the entry of journalists into campuses in Dhenkanal’s Kankadahad and Kendrapara. They asked them to report the unauthorised entries into school campuses to police.
The directives came after leading news channel OTV reported about the poor quality of education at a government school. The headmaster of the school was also advised to lodge a case against the channel’s reporter.
Delhi’s air quality in ‘satisfactory’ category amid overcast weather
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as overcast weather is likely with light rain or drizzle later in the day. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
PVR superplex, Funtura: Lulu's biggest mall launched in Lucknow | 5 points
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the Lulu Mall, in Lucknow. He inspected the mall and its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura. Former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali were also present at the inaugural function. The other four are in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.
‘52 women cops nabbed 100 criminals in one year’
The Tejaswini scheme, a woman centric safety and empowerment initiative of the northwest district completed one year on Sunday. As part of the scheme, 52 women beat personnel have been instrumental in arresting 100 people, including molesters, bootleggers, robbers, snatchers and auto-lifters over the past year, said Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest). To mark one year of the scheme, the northwest district is celebrating Tejaswini week from July 11 to July 18.
DTC bus driver’s wife, ex-wife, daughter arrested for murder conspiracy
Four days after a Delhi Transport Corporation bus driver was shot dead while the DTC driver, Sanjeev Kumar was on his motorcycle along with his 28-year-old wife and eight-year-old son in south-east Delhi's Govindpuri, police on Sunday arrested His wife, Najma, his former wife and his 21-year-old daughter for hatching the murder conspiracy and hiring a contract killer for ₹15 lakh to execute it. The hospital authorities suspected it to be a case of murder and notified the police.
Work on 14.7km corridor to decongest NE Delhi kicks off
Around three-and-a-half years after Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for a 14.7km corridor in trans-Yamuna areas, the National Highways Authority of India has started the construction of the project, which will be a part of the National Highway 709B (NH-709B) between Akshardham (Delhi) and Saharanpur Bypass (Uttar Pradesh), officials of the highways authority have confirmed.
