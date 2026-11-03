Over 2.5 lakh diyas to illuminate Bharadwaj Ashram, Shringverpur Dham in Prayagraj on Nov 6

: Preparations are underway for a grand Deepotsav at Maharshi Bharadwaj Ashram and Shringverpur Dham on November 6, with more than 2.5 lakh earthen lamps set to be lit across the two sites.

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Reviewing arrangements at a meeting held at the Circuit House on Monday, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya directed officials to complete all departmental preparations on time. As per the proposed plan, 1.25 lakh diyas will be lit at the Bharadwaj Ashram park, while over 1.25 lakh diyas will illuminate Shringverpur Dham. He also instructed authorities to organise Deepotsav celebrations at all ghats across Prayagraj.

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Maurya called for forming a coordination committee to ensure the event is conducted in a traditional, safe, and grand manner. He stressed the need for proper cleanliness at ghats, adequate lighting, traffic and parking management, and installing high-mast lights at Shringverpur Dham.

Emphasizing that devotees’ safety and convenience must remain the top priority, he directed the Tourism and Culture Department to plan cultural programmes and asked the Education Department to arrange rangoli decorations at the venues. The divisional commissioner and district magistrate were tasked with closely monitoring preparations, while all departments were urged to work in coordination and involve volunteers for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

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