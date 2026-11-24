Bhubaneswar/Paradip, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said Paradip Port was set to emerge as one of the country's leading industrial hubs in the coming years.

Paradip Port poised to emerge as major industrial hub, says Odisha CM more less

Addressing the Boita Bandana festival, a day after inaugurating the Kalinga Bali Jatra in the town, Majhi said Paradip Port had played a pivotal role in India's maritime and trade growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"Paradip Port ranked first among major ports in the country, handling more than 156 million tonnes of cargo in 2025-26. The daily cargo volume handled per berth has nearly doubled since 2014-15," he said.

He outlined several infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating port-led development and strengthening the state's blue economy.

These include a port at the mouth of the Bahuda river in Ganjam district, a shipbuilding and repair cluster at the mouth of the Mahanadi, a green hydrogen hub at Paradip and a cruise terminal near the mouth of the Mangala river in Puri.

"To connect green hydrogen and green ammonia projects at Paradip with export markets, the port will build a dedicated berth with an annual handling capacity of 4 million tonnes and a 40-acre storage facility at an investment of ₹797 crore," Majhi said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Modernisation of ports at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur has significantly boosted exports of minerals, steel and aluminium, as well as agricultural produce, seafood and handicrafts," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Modernisation of ports at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur has significantly boosted exports of minerals, steel and aluminium, as well as agricultural produce, seafood and handicrafts," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The chief minister said the proposed projects would create substantial employment opportunities for the youth and benefit farmers, fishermen, artisans, entrepreneurs in tourism and those engaged in trade and commerce.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, who also attended the event, stressed the importance of skilling young people, saying they could bring about change in society.

The Boita Bandana festival, he said, celebrates the maritime skills and legacy of the region, which continue to find expression in the state's industrial growth.

The festival, observed on Kartik Purnima, also marked Paradip Port Day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Majhi interacted through video conference with Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida, who was attending the Odisha Parba and Boita Bandana celebrations in Bali, Indonesia, and welcomed the promotion of Odia culture on the international stage.

The chief minister said the state government was committed to building a prosperous Odisha by 2036, exuding confidence that the goal would be achieved.

Describing Paradip as the only major port on India's east coast to have attained the status of a 'Mega Port', Majhi said the achievement was the result of years of hard work by port employees, dock workers and others associated with its operations.

He also highlighted the historical significance of Boita Bandana, a traditional ritual of worshipping boats and vessels, saying its relevance had grown in the modern era of large cargo vessels and container ships.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The festival is now celebrated not only in Odisha but also by the Odia diaspora in America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia, strengthening the state's cultural identity globally," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.