Chennai, The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the state government on a petition challenging its decision to drop the Parandur greenfield airport project.

Parandur airport project: Madras HC orders notice to TN govt

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India on a PIL filed by G Gouthaman, a software consultant and book publisher.

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The bench posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

In his petition, G Gouthaman sought to declare the state government's decision to discontinue the Parandur New Greenfield Airport Project, announced on August 24, 2026, and the consequential orders as violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

He sought a direction to the competent state authorities to reconsider the matter through a reasoned decision based on relevant official material and updated expert inputs, including those from the AAI, and pass further orders.

He sought an interim direction to the authorities to produce before the court all internal administrative files, inter-governmental communications, hydrogeological reports, technical feasibility matrices and financial ledger notes that formed the basis of the decision to abort the Parandur project.

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{{^usCountry}} He also sought a stay on the operation, execution and implementation of the decision/announcement dated August 24, 2026, made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules, and all consequential executive orders or administrative actions scrapping/dropping the Greenfield Parandur Airport Project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also sought a stay on the operation, execution and implementation of the decision/announcement dated August 24, 2026, made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules, and all consequential executive orders or administrative actions scrapping/dropping the Greenfield Parandur Airport Project. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that through a GO dated October 31, 2023, the Tamil Nadu government had accorded administrative sanction for the acquisition of patta lands and the alienation of government lands spread across Parandur A and 19 other villages in Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur taluks of Kancheepuram district in favour of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

The order records that Parandur was selected over other evaluated sites following feasibility studies by the AAI and TIDCO, citing its proximity to the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway, lower estimated population displacement , fewer airspace/operational obstacles, lower land acquisition costs and scope for future expansion.

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The government had constituted a High-Level Committee, chaired by a retired IAS officer and comprising experts from IIT Madras and Anna University, to conduct macro-level hydrological studies and ensure that the additional water storage capacity created would exceed any storage capacity affected by the project.

However, the petitioner said the state government had suddenly decided to discontinue the Parandur airport project.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.