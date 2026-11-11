Pathak accuses SP of changing stand on Ayodhya, targets Cong over Sonia’s book

Amid escalating political tensions over Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday accused the SP of changing its stand on religious issues for electoral gain.

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (HT FIle Photo)

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Describing SP leaders as “chameleons”, he alleged that the party’s newfound interest in Sanatan Dharma was driven by political considerations.

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Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the district hospital and chairing a review meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar, Pathak referred to the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks during the then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s government. He questioned Akhilesh Yadav’s position on the Ram Temple movement ahead of his proposed Ayodhya visit.

“The people of the Samajwadi Party are chameleons. They change their colours according to the situation,” he said.

Pathak further alleged that the SP was now attempting to project itself as a supporter of Sanatan Dharma despite its past political positions. He said the renewed display of religious faith by SP leaders had come only in response to changing political circumstances.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking aim at Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Pathak accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions during the Emergency and said the party should answer questions about its past before commenting on the country’s political history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking aim at Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Pathak accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions during the Emergency and said the party should answer questions about its past before commenting on the country’s political history. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the book sought to divert public attention from controversies surrounding the Emergency and the Bofors defence deal.

He questioned why the memoir did not adequately address controversies associated with the Congress leadership.

Describing the Emergency as a dark chapter in India’s democratic history, Pathak said opposition leaders were jailed, civil liberties curtailed and press freedom restricted during the period. He alleged that the Congress had gone to any extent to remain in power and could not evade responsibility for the actions taken during the Emergency.

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The deputy chief minister’s remarks come amid a fresh political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress following the release of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, with the BJP targeting the Congress leadership over its political legacy.

ABDUR RAHMAN