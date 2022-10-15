Ludhiana | PAU’s apiculture centre felicitated for its research work

The apiculture centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been conferred with the “Best Research Centre Award” of the All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Honey Bees and Pollinators (HB&P) among the 26 centres under the AICRP.

The award has been bestowed upon PAU by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, in recognition of its outstanding research work in apiculture and its research work and technologies presented during the annual group meeting of the ICAR-AICRP, held at SKUAST, Jammu, on September 8 and 9.

Congratulating the team of PAU apiculturists, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said history had been scripted by the university’s apiculture unit, which contributed tremendously towards sustaining the livelihood of small and marginal farmers as well as young entrepreneurs by promoting bee-keeping as a lucrative subsidiary occupation. Winning Best Centre award twice in the last three workshops of AICRP (HB&P) reflects recognition of the PAU for its significant contributions to apicultural research, he stated.

DK Sharma, head, department of entomology, disclosed that Punjab is a pioneer in apiculture which produced a whooping 18,500 MT honey during 2021-22.

Principal entomologist and principal investigator (PI) of the project Jaspal Singh, Co-PI of the project Amit Choudhary and scientist Bharathi Mohindru were associated with the project.

Apiculture journey

Tracing the history, Dr Chhuneja disclosed that the apiculture journey took route with the introduction of Italian honey bee, ‘Apis Mellifera’ during 1962-64, followed by its multiplication and release in 1976. In recognition of its stellar role in apiculture, PAU received “Team of Excellence Award in Apiculture” in 1998 and “Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre/Centre of Excellence Award” from the National Bee Board in 2017. The department of posts, India, released a special postal cover in 2017 depicting the outstanding achievement of PAU at the national level, he added.

