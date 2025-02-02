Pay special attention to pressure points, deploy capable officers: Yogi tells Mela officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Mahakumbh on Saturday and instructed officials to pay special attention to pressure points, with just a day left for the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan. He also directed that capable officers be deployed in these areas. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The next Amrit Snan is on February 3 on the occasion of Basant Panchami when no VIP protocol will be applicable.

Presiding over the meeting of senior officials at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Mahakumbh Nagar, the chief minister said that a special team should always be deployed on the pontoon bridge, so that no untoward incident takes place.

He also stressed on proper coordination between the transport department and the Mela administration for the convenience of the devotees.

During the meeting, Adityanath said that senior officers should personally visit those sectors where there are problems.

“The team leader should be good. Develop the habit of facing challenges even in adverse circumstances. If necessary, counsel the police, but the public should be treated well. We have no shortage of force,” said the CM.

The CM said that on February 3, a large number of devotees will come from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal. Keeping this in mind, arrangements should be made. There should be no movement of people from Prayag Junction IERT flyover.

“Put up barricades wherever necessary. Do not stop the flow of crowd, but divert them by taking them to a larger space,” said the CM.

He also directed officials to make all arrangements for the traditional procession of Akhadas on Basant Panchami.