PCI seeks report from Bihar govt over journo murder

Family members mourn the death of journalist and RTI activist Buddhinath Jha in Madhubani on November 14. (ANI)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
ByBishnu K Jha, Madhubani

The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a report from Bihar’s chief secretary and police chief over the alleged abduction and murder of a Madhubani-based journalist Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha (23).

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, PCI chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has expressed his concern over the matter, according to an official press release, dated November 17.

Police have so far arrested six people in the case, including a woman Purnkala Devi, all natives of Benipatti block, where the slain journalist lived.

Jha, also an RTI activist, went missing on the night of November 9. His partially burnt body was recovered in a sack from Urain village, along the state highway, under Benipatti police station on November 12, two days after his elder brother Chandrabhushan Jha informed the police about his disappearance.

Jha has been highlighting illegally running private nursing homes and hospitals in his reports for the news portal he worked with, though police have claimed a “love triangle” as the reason behind the murder.

Thursday, November 18, 2021
