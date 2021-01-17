IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
others

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
READ FULL STORY
By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Are you among the frenzied lot rushing to complete your investment declarations — and tax-saving investments — before the March 31, 2021 deadline? Tax saving need not take a toll on your savings or dissuade you from planning investments. Sound financial planning involves appropriate tax planning along with taking care of your financials.  Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act, including education loan, donations made to charity organisations, expenses on treatment of a disabled family member, among others? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.

 Section 80C: Know what it includes

 Instead of squeezing out of your savings to invest in tax-saving fixed deposits or insurance plans for five years or locking away money in equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) for three years, there are other investments that qualify for this specific deduction. Basic education expenses of up to two children, contributions towards employee provident fund, life insurance premiums, the principal portion of the home loan, etc. are some of the options available to claim deduction under Sec 80C. For those who have girl children and who have opened a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the contributions to that also qualify under Sec 80C.

 Section 80GG: Claim HRA benefits even if not provided

 Not all salaried people have house rent allowance (HRA) in their salary structure. Same is with self-employed people who believe that they can’t avail tax benefits under Section 80GG without an HRA component in their income. Both salaried and self-employed people can claim deduction up to 60,000 per year for the rent paid under Section 80GG. Akhil Chandna, Associate Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, an integrated Assurance, Tax and Advisory firm, said,  “Self-employed professionals, member of HUF [Hindu Undivided Family], or salaried individuals not in receipt of

HRA are eligible to claim deduction under section 80GG for the rent paid for house property. This deduction is allowed for INR 5000 per month and subject to the condition that the individual or spouse or HUF should not own any residential accommodation in the location where she/he is employed or carries on her/his profession. No rent payment proofs are required to be submitted to employer or any other person to claim such deduction of 60,000 every year under Section 80GG.” What this means is that if an individual does not receive HRA in their salary or income, they can still claim the tax benefit as long as they do not own any property anywhere in the country. They can even do so if they stay in a joint family as long as the house is not in their name. If the rent amount exceeds 60,000, then rent receipts are necessary, and if the amount exceeds 1 lakh, then the landlord’s PAN number will need to be submitted; the benefit however, will only apply on Rs. 60,000.

 Section 24: Deduction beyond home loan interest

 Did you know that you can claim deductions on expenses towards the home loan availed? Section 24 allows you to claim tax deduction up to 2 lakh on the interest towards home loan repayment. This deduction availability is over and above the 1.5 lakh deduction claimed under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. However, the tax breaks are not confined to the interest paid on home loan from banks or non-banking finance companies. You can claim deduction on added expenses including the loan processing fees, foreclosure charges and other fees related to your home loan. To do that, make sure to collect the loan certificate from the lender. Those who have taken a personal loan, but have used the amount towards property acquisition can also invoke this section to avail the benefits.

 Section 80D: Deductions on preventive check-ups expenses

 Not many are aware that they can claim tax deductions up to 75000 on the amount expended on preventive health check-ups, premiums paid on health insurance plans, contributions to central government health schemes, and amount expended on medical treatment during a year. This deduction is over and above the 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Act. You can opt for preventive health check-up and preserve the bills to claim deduction under this section. Deduction is available on preventive health checkups including COVID-19 checks subject to 5000 in a year. CS Sudheer, founder & CEO, IndianMoney.com, a financial education company, says, “Many people in India think that they can claim tax benefits under section 80D of the Income Tax Act only for the Health Insurance Premium paid, but the reality is that there are more benefits. One can claim up to 1.25 lakh for the rehabilitation of a dependent who is a person with disability and up to 5000 for preventive health check-ups. Also, one can avail up to 40000 towards medical expenditures if they are resident citizens aged below 60 and up to 1 lakh if they are resident senior/super senior citizens.”

 Section 80G: Care to share

 Donations made to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or government relief funds are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. Depending on the entity to which you have donated, you can claim either 50% or the full amount of the money donated. While donating, make sure that a donation to the charitable institutions fall within the purview of Section 80G — this is usually mentioned outright by the NGO in question. Don’t forget to ask for a receipt as confirmation of the donation made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed apprehension of possible misuse of government machinery by the ruling Congress to win the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
others

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

One booked for kidnapping minor girl

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Offering ‘freebies’ to promote a product is an old marketing gimmick
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The condition of nine healthcare workers who developed mild Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) on Saturday is stable and all of them, according to health department officials, are doing “fine” as on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The first seven-day international education conference held by the Delhi government concluded on Sunday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announcing that moving forward, the state government would work on enhanced teacher training, strengthening school management committees (SMCs), working on an interactive curriculum, and cutting dropout rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 246 new cases of Covid-19 — the lowest since May 9 when 224 new cases were recorded – and eight more deaths, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Scores of Delhiites, including youngsters, gathered in Connaught Place on Sunday morning, cycling and walking, with a message for people to ditch their private vehicles for a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Spokespersons of the Delhi Police said they have arrested two Rohingya men who had allegedly been living illegally in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Sunday said that a current councillor of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aarti Yadav, has joined the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: From masks, sanitisers, and physical distancing markers to thermal scanners and sensor taps, schools in the national capital have taken several measures to ensure that the return of class 10 and 12 students to the campus after 10 months is smooth and safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sought suggestions from the public for the city’s new vision document, Master Plan of Delhi-2041
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The 22-year-old security guard who was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for severe allergic reaction, or anaphylaxis, after receiving a Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, was discharged on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Health care workers in Delhi who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot despite being registered to get a dose will be allotted another slot, senior government officials said, as the administration looks to build confidence and minimise purported hesitancy among residents of the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP