Petrol pumps remain shut in Manipur in protest against bomb attack

Petrol pumps across Manipur capital Imphal remained closed on Saturday in response to a bomb attack at a petrol pump in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday evening. The MPDF has demanded enhancement of security of the petrol pumps and their dealers, staffs to ensure no bomb blast in future. (Sourced photo | HT)

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) resolved to close all petrol pumps indefinitely in the valley area and its peripherals starting Saturday.

In a letter to the state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday, the MPDF expressed grave concern over the bomb attack (blast) at the BPCL Petrol Pump Dealer M/s Elidas Fuel Station, Moirang Kumbi Road in Bishnupur district on Thursday around 8:10pm.

“This is the second instance where a life attempt has been made with bomb threats within a short period of time as recently one of the dealers was targeted on 6 December 2025 for which your good office was apprised,” says the letter to the governor.

“Though the authorities have taken up strict actions/steps towards the safety of the petrol pumps/dealers however we dealers are still facing severe threats as the bomb blast last night”, the letter said.

The MPDF has demanded enhancement of security of the petrol pumps and their dealers, staffs to ensure no bomb blast in future. The government has been asked to ensure that there is no bomb attack in future and in the event of damage to any petrol pump, compensation should be paid,the MPDF stated.

“Maximum monetary compensation should be extended if any dealers or staff gets injured or killed,” it said.

They also demanded compensation for the damage experienced by M/s Elidas Fuel Station.

In view of the sudden closing of the petrol pumps, some two wheeler riders were seen buying petrol at ₹120 a litre on Thursday morning.

It may be mentioned that in a meeting with the state authority last month, the MPDF representatives had highlighted that they have been facing exorbitant monetary demands and persistent threats.

They have also threatened to shut down oil pumps after December 28. However, the proposed move was called off temporarily following an understanding between the MPDF and the state government.