PIL filed to restrain Yati Narsinghanand from making controversial remarks

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 25, 2024 06:54 AM IST

After the videos of Narsinhanand’s alleged speech against Prophet Muhammad went viral on social media, several protests erupted across the states

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad high court to restrain head priest of Dasna Devi temple of Ghaziabad Yati Narsinghanand from raising questions against Prophet Muhammad and teaching of Quran, as according to petitioners, the same is creating a dangerous atmosphere worldwide.

PIL filed to restrain Yati Narsinghanand from making controversial remarks
PIL filed to restrain Yati Narsinghanand from making controversial remarks

The PIL filed by two Mumbai residents - Mohammad Yusuf and Zakir Husain Mustafa Shaikh has also sought the removal of his recent ‘hate speech’ from social media platforms wherein he had allegedly made objectionable comments against Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

The PIL plea has stated that if immediate action is not taken against Yati Narsinhanand, who is creating a dangerous atmosphere worldwide, then it will prove to be a failure of systems of our country as well as the states. It requested the court that Yati should be restrained from making disputed religious statements.

In this backdrop, the petitioners have requested the court to issue direction to the state of Uttar Pradesh to take legal action against Narsinhanand, since according to the petitioners, he is doing anti-national work.

The PIL is likely to be taken up by the court soon.

After the videos of Narsinhanand’s alleged speech against Prophet Muhammad went viral on social media, several protests erupted across the states, including Uttar Pradesh.

It is relevant to mention that Yati Narsinghanand is already facing several cases, including one for allegedly making hate speech at a conclave in Haridwar in December 2021. He is currently out on bail.

