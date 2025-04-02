Plastic bags strewn in Rewari forests threaten wildlife, warn experts

Gurugram: The forest department in Rewari has come under fire after polythene bags used during monsoon plantation drives were found strewn across forests in the area, posing a serious threat to wildlife and ecological health. Environmentalists, have warned that the carelessly discarded plastic is being consumed by animals, resulting in alarming consequences. The forest department in Rewari district has reportedly left behind plastic bags after monsoon plantation drives in Kund village area, posing severe risks to wildlife and environmental health. (HT PHOTO)

Local conservationists reported spotting polythene bags littering forest floors, particularly in parts of the Aravalli region. The bags, which once held saplings, were supposed to be removed after the plantation drive was over. Instead, they continued to dot the landscape, endangering both flora and fauna in the area, they said.

Rakesh Ahlawat, a birder from Dighal village in Jhajjar, who frequently visits the Aravallis in Rewari, said, “During my visit to the Aravallis in Rewari on Tuesday, I saw polythene bags at several locations. It is disturbing because these plastics not only harm the soil quality but also end up being eaten by grazing animals. What’s worse is that these sites are often frequented by native wildlife, including deer and peafowl. If these animals ingest the plastic, it could lead to intestinal blockages or even death. This isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about real, measurable harm to biodiversity. Forested regions like the Aravallis are already struggling to survive amidst urban expansion and illegal activities. Such neglect only accelerates their degradation.”

Ahlawat said he alerted the forest officials regarding the matter and requested them to clear the forest areas.

Every year, ahead of the monsoon season, the Haryana forest department undertakes extensive plantation drives across the state as part of its afforestation and ecological restoration initiatives. These drives aim to increase green cover, combat desertification, and improve biodiversity, especially in ecologically sensitive regions such as the Aravallis, and urban peripheries. Saplings of indigenous and drought-resistant species are planted on government land, along highways, and in degraded forest patches. While these efforts contribute to the state’s environmental goals, concerns have been raised over post-plantation care, survival rates and waste management, particularly regarding the disposal of plastic bags used during sapling transport.

Polythene bags degrade into microplastics and nanoparticles, contaminating soil and water. Experts caution that these particles can reduce soil fertility, hinder water absorption, and even threaten food security by entering the food chain.

Forest officials acknowledged the lapse and promised swift action and said they have got the sites cleared. “We received information about the issue on Tuesday morning and directed our teams to clear the sites immediately,” said Deepak Patil Prabhakar, deputy conservator of forests, Rewari. “While our teams are supposed to remove the bags post-plantation, it appears some labourers may have overlooked the task. We will ensure regular inspections and full compliance going forward.”

State forest and environment minister Rao Narbir Singh said, “It is the responsibility of the department to not only plant trees but to maintain ecological integrity during the entire process. I have asked for a report on the incident and directed senior officials to ensure that such negligence is not repeated. Environmental protection is a core priority of our government.”

Environmental activist Vaishali Rana also condemned the oversight. “Leaving plastic in forest areas defeats the purpose of plantation drives. It harms wildlife and soil health. The department must treat plantation not as a symbolic gesture but as a commitment to nature.”

The Aravalli belt is already battling severe ecological threat, including encroachment and illegal mining. Experts warn that unless corrective steps are taken urgently, the remaining forest cover could face irreversible damage.