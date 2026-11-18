Baharia Police in Prayagraj claimed to have rescued a woman and her 10-year-old daughter from Chandauli, ending her 13-year captivity inside an ‘ashram’.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim, identified as Anamika alias Suman Vishwakarma—a resident of Chakia Dhamaur village under Baharia police station area—had gone missing more than a decade ago.

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On January 31, 2013, Ramakant Yadav along with Ramapati Maurya of her village and a few associates took Suman to the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to work as a cook for a self-styled baba whose identity was yet to be established. When she failed to return after the fair concluded, her father lodged a formal complaint, leading to the registration of an abduction case at Baharia police station on March 13, 2013.

While police earlier arrested and jailed three of the accused—including Ramakant—for taking the woman away, they could not trace Suman. According to the survivor’s statement, the alleged baba took her away after the fair and held her captive inside his ashram in Madhya Pradesh, locking her indoors and forbidding her from stepping outside or speaking to anyone. During her years in confinement, she gave birth to a daughter. As police pressure mounted, the accused allegedly shifted her to various hideouts across Madhya Pradesh and other locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Following extensive surveillance and investigation, Baharia SHO Manvendra Singh finally tracked the woman’s whereabouts to Gandhinagar in Chandauli. With two police teams, the SHO conducted a raid on November 15, rescuing both Suman and her 10-year-old daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following extensive surveillance and investigation, Baharia SHO Manvendra Singh finally tracked the woman’s whereabouts to Gandhinagar in Chandauli. With two police teams, the SHO conducted a raid on November 15, rescuing both Suman and her 10-year-old daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the prime accused remains absconding and police teams are conducting raids to apprehend him. SHO Manvendra Singh said further legal action will be initiated based on the survivor’s official statement and the findings of her medical examination.