Home / Cities / Others / Police to take remand of Atiq’s henchman in extortion cases

Police to take remand of Atiq’s henchman in extortion cases

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 21, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Prayagraj police will soon take custody remand of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Mohd Farhan who is lodged in Chitrakoot Jail. Two cases of demanding extortion have been lodged recently against Farhan and his aides at Dhumanganj and Puramufti police stations. Farhan is the cousin of Atiq’s another trusted henchman Abid Pradhan and is an accused in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Prayagraj police will soon take custody remand of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Mohd Farhan who is lodged in Chitrakoot Jail. Two cases of demanding extortion have been lodged recently against Farhan and his aides at Dhumanganj and Puramufti police stations. Farhan is the cousin of Atiq’s another trusted henchman Abid Pradhan and is an accused in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Five days back, one Ashraf Siddiqui of Harwara area had lodged an FIR against Atiq’s henchman Abid Pradhan of Mariadih and his aides at Dhumanganj police station. Ashraf had claimed that they had assaulted him and forced him to talk to Farhan over phone. Farhan demanded 50 lakh from him and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the amount.

On Monday, one Mashood Ahmad lodged an FIR at Puramufti police station against Farhan, Ashiq aka Malli, Chandrajeet Yadav, Mashuq Ahmad and some unidentified persons. Mashood claimed that the accused abducted him and threatened him to cough up 20 lakh within three days or he would be killed on behest of Farhan.

On Tuesday, Farhan was produced before the CJM court where Dhumanganj and Puramufti police appealed for his remand. Farhan has been sent to jail in 14-day judicial custody and he may soon be taken into custody remand for questioning in both cases.

SHO Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya and SHO Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh said Farhan will be questioned in both cases of extortion registered against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
extortion
extortion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out