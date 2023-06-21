Police to take remand of Atiq’s henchman in extortion cases

Prayagraj police will soon take custody remand of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Mohd Farhan who is lodged in Chitrakoot Jail. Two cases of demanding extortion have been lodged recently against Farhan and his aides at Dhumanganj and Puramufti police stations. Farhan is the cousin of Atiq’s another trusted henchman Abid Pradhan and is an accused in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. (Pic for representation)

Five days back, one Ashraf Siddiqui of Harwara area had lodged an FIR against Atiq’s henchman Abid Pradhan of Mariadih and his aides at Dhumanganj police station. Ashraf had claimed that they had assaulted him and forced him to talk to Farhan over phone. Farhan demanded ₹50 lakh from him and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the amount.

On Monday, one Mashood Ahmad lodged an FIR at Puramufti police station against Farhan, Ashiq aka Malli, Chandrajeet Yadav, Mashuq Ahmad and some unidentified persons. Mashood claimed that the accused abducted him and threatened him to cough up ₹20 lakh within three days or he would be killed on behest of Farhan.

On Tuesday, Farhan was produced before the CJM court where Dhumanganj and Puramufti police appealed for his remand. Farhan has been sent to jail in 14-day judicial custody and he may soon be taken into custody remand for questioning in both cases.

SHO Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya and SHO Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh said Farhan will be questioned in both cases of extortion registered against him.

