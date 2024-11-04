Pomp and devotion as Juna Akhara seers arrive, set stage for Mahakumbh

Ahead of the formal start of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara formally entered Sangam city on Sunday with full pomp and show with an impressive ‘Nagar Pravesh’ procession. Juna Akhara seers during the ‘Nagar Pravesh’ procession ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Sunday (Anil kumar Maurya/HT)

The grand entry marked the start of the arrival of the seers of the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders for the 45-day fair, with the advanced teams entrusted with the task of getting preparations done for the bulk of the seers of these monastic orders to arrive and camp for the fair.

As the Juna Akhara seers started entering the city to the beat of drums, devotees on both sides of the road cheered on seeing them. With this city entry, the activities of the largest of the 13 monastic orders—Juna Akhara—will begin for the Mahakumbh.

On November 23, the seers of the Akhara will set up the Dharma Dhwaj in their Mela camp area, while the ‘Chavni Pravesh’ marking their entry into the mela area will take place on December 14.

For the city entry, the gathering of seers started at 12 noon at Ramapur Hanuman Temple in Andawa. The ‘Panch Parmeshwars’ of the Akhara gathered there under the leadership of Mahant Hari Giri, the patron of Juna Akhara.

The seers first worshipped their deity and then accepted ‘khichdi prasad.’ After this, the key seers and Mahamandaleshwars (high priests) riding on chariots began the formal city entry. Behind them were many seers riding on tractors. seers walking ahead on foot played different musical instruments.

When the procession of seers reached Andawa intersection, beating drums and nagadas, people started cheering. The seers accepted the greetings of the people by waving at the crowd.

At some places, the echo of Har Har Mahadev was heard, while at other places, cries of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberated. When the procession reached Shastri Bridge, the seers cracked open coconuts as a mark of auspicious beginnings, and then hundreds of seers together shouted ‘Ganga Maiyya ki Jai.’

Due to the ongoing expansion of the Alopibagh flyover, the road below has been dug up. Therefore, to enter the city, the seers took the Alopibagh flyover, reached Mauj Giri Ashram via Bairhana crossing, and passed through the Allahabad Degree College road. During the procession, senior seers like Swami Narendranand Saraswati of Kashi Sumeru Peeth, Jagadguru Mahendranand Giri from Gujarat, Head of Juna Akhara Sri Mahant Prem Giri, former head Sri Mahant Uma Bharti, besides Sri Mahant Prithvi Giri, SRI MAHANT Kedarpuri, SRI MAHANT Siddheshwar Yati, and SRI MAHANT Mahesh Puri, among others, were present.

On reaching Maujgiri Ashram, ADM (Kumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi welcomed the seers. After this, the journey of the seers was completed with the worship of Shani Dev and the sacred Yamuna.

Kinnar Akhara also enters with Juna Akhara

As part of the ‘Nagar Pravesh’ of Juna Akhara, seers of Kinnar Akhara, an order of transgender seers, also entered the city. Kinnar Akhara chief Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar and state in-charge Kaushalyanand Giri ‘Tina Maa,’ and other seers came in riding on the chariot.

Mayor welcomes seers

When the ‘Nagar Pravesh’ procession of Juna Akhara reached near Allahabad Degree College intersection, Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani garlanded the seers as a mark of formal welcome and took their blessings. The seers also visited Ram Janaki Temple near ADC and took prasad.