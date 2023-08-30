Postal dept works till late to deliver 1.76L Rakhi mail in Varanasi region

The postal department has launched waterproof designer envelopes for delivering Rakhis to various parts of the world. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region, said that more than 1.15 lakh Rakhi mails were sent to various parts of the country and even abroad, while 1.76 lakh Rakhi mails were delivered by the post offices in Varanasi region.

Special arrangements have been made for prompt processing of Rakhi mail from booking to delivery point. On August 30, about 23,000 Rakhi mails were delivered by post offices in the Varanasi region.

Yadav said that the importance of Raksha Bandhan was seen not only in India but also in foreign countries as 1,125 Rakhis were sent by Speed Post and registered letters from post offices of Varanasi region to countries around the world.

At the same time, women living abroad also sent Rakhis to their brothers through the postal department, which are delivered immediately by the postmen.

Yadav said that along with booking Rakhi mail, special arrangements were made by the postal department for special sorting and their quick delivery from Post Offices.

Special sorting and delivery of Rakhi mail continued till late in the evening so that people would get the Rakhis on time.

