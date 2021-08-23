Potholes on Dehu-Katraj bypass commuters’ nightmare

PUNE A series potholes on the Dehu-Katraj bypass road, part of the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, has made the commute a nightmare for motorists.

The section from Navle bridge to Bhumkar chowk, and the aligning service roads are all riddled with potholes.

This portion of the highway is used by many two- wheelers, especially those travelling between Katraj and Hinjewadi.

The National Highway Authority of India claims the work filling the potholes is going, however HT’s site visit on Monday did not reveal any work on this section of the road, or on the service road.

“The work of filling potholes has started. We will fill all the potholes. The work is going on at Baner .If the weather remains same then in 10-15 days we will fill all the potholes,” said Suhas Chitinis, Pune project director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Due to rain, material does not stay in the potholes properly. All the potholes will be repaired. The priority is the main highway and then the service road,” added Chitinis.

Ongoing work at the Chandini chowk flyover and the Pashan-Sus flyover have added to commuter woes.

“Many tell us to use service road for commuting, but its condition is very bad,” said Kuldeep Nayse, a daily commuter.

BJP Maharashtra unit president and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil on August 13 visited Chandani chowk and reviewed the ongoing multilevel flyover work and consequent traffic snarls in the area.

“I hope Chandrakant Patil takes a note of it, we are are facing same problem everyday. Administration has not managed to deal with the traffic issue,” said Indryani Kadgale, a daily commuter.

MLA Chandrakant Patil was not available for a comment on whole issue.