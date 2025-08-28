Power cut during energy minister’s event: HC asks electricity dept to reconsider JE’s suspension

: The Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh electricity department to reconsider the suspension of a junior engineer, against whom action was taken after a 10-minute power cut during a programme attended by the state’s energy minister in Moradabad district. Allahabad high court (File Photo)

Disposing of the writ petition filed by junior engineer Lalit Kumar, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery relied upon the statement of the electricity department’s counsel that the managing director of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam would reconsider the matter.

During the UP energy minister’s event in Moradabad on July 20, there was a 10-minute power cut after which supply was restored. Subsequently, junior engineer Lalit Kumar was suspended on the charge of negligence. Later, the JE challenged the suspension order through the present writ petition.

The counsel for the petitioner said the suspension order was made only to cover up the departmental deficiencies. No specific responsibility of the petitioner was mentioned in it. The counsel for the electricity department submitted before the court that he has instructions from the department that the authorities concerned will look into the matter again and there is every possibility that the suspension order will be reconsidered.

Taking the assurance given by the respondent electricity department counsel on record, the court disposed of the petition on this assurance. The court, in its decision dated August 25, also said that if the government does not fulfill its assurance, the petitioner will have the freedom to come to the court again.