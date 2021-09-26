Pratapgarh clash: Five FIRs against Cong leaders Pramod Tiwari, Aradhana Mishra

Following the clash between supporters of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta at Sangipur development Block auditorium during the Gareeb Kalyan Mela on Saturday, a total of five cases have been registered by police against Pramod Tiwari, his daughter and MLA from Rampur Khas Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ and others.

While one FIR was registered late on Saturday evening on the complaint of the BJP MP at Lalganj police station, another four FIRs too got registered against the Congress leaders and their supporters later in the night by 11.32pm, police said.

SP (East) Prakash Dwivedi said on the basis of complaints received regarding the incident, FIRs have been registered. “Investigation are now being carried out,” he said. The first FIR has been registered on the complaint of BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta in which he requested that the FIR be registered at Lalganj police station as anti-social elements were present at Sangipur police station and he was unable to go there.

Based on his complaint, a named FIR was registered against 27 people, including Pramod Tiwari, his daughter Aradhana Mishra and Sangipur block pramukh Bablu Singh, besides another 50 unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC for rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt and endangering human life or personal safety of others etc at Lalganj police station at 7.41pm.

At 9.14pm, another FIR against the Congress leaders and their supporters was also registered on the complaint of a BJP worker Devendra Pratap Singh followed by one more FIR against them at 9.53pm on a complaint of Abhishek Kumar Mishra, son of a woman who had recently contested the panchayat polls followed by another FIR at 10.52pm on a complaint of BDC member Om Prakash Pandey.

Later at 11.32pm, another FIR was registered against the Congress leaders and their supporters based on a complaint of police constable Sunil Kumar who was providing security to the BJP MP.

From the side of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, Sangipur block pramukh Ashok Kumar Singh claimed to have submitted a complaint to the police accusing five named people, including BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, and his unidentified supporters accusing them of tearing up government documents, violence and misbehaviour with women in connection with the incident.

Likewise, one Dharamendra Tiwari and another Chotelal Saroj claimed to have submitted complaints at Lalganj police station against BJP MP and his supporters but no FIRs were registered till Sunday evening.

All allegations false: Pramod Tiwari

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the BJP MP was to visit the venue of the function at Sangipur at 12.30pm while he was to visit along with his daughter MLA Aradhana Mishra later in the afternoon.

“However, the MP came late at around 2.30pm and both Aradhana and I welcomed him. His supporters started raising slogans and people accompanying him then started misbehaving with zila pamchayat members as the stage was small and all could not be adjusted. They damaged the mike and also pushed away the announcer. This turned the entire scene ugly and then they clashed with others present at the spot. Nine of my supporters have sustained injuries,” Tiwari alleged.

He claimed that all the allegations being made by the BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta were false. “We have asked all our supporters to ensure peace and the state government is free to undertake police investigation to find out the truth. We will extend full cooperation,” he added. He also claimed that under pressure of the state government, the police were only taking action based on FIRs filed by those in ruling party and failing to act on their police complaint.

It was a premeditated attack: BJP MP

However, BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta stuck to his complaint and alleged that his supporters and he were attacked in a premeditated incident. “Their supporters even assaulted the Sangipur SHO present at the site and also damaged my vehicle,” he further alleged.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in Sangipur and Lalganj areas to ensure peace. IG, Prayagraj range, KP Singh who had also visited Pratapgarh and taken stock of the situation after the incident said, “The situation is under control and the investigation is under way,” he added.

CO Lalganj suspended

Circle officer of Lalganj in Pratapgarh district Jagmohan Singh was suspended by the state government for laxity in his work in connection with the incident at Sangipur. The CO was accused of failing to deploy adequate police force at Sangipur development block auditorium where leaders and supporters of two political parties were to attend the event.

Congmen demand judicial probe

A delegation of Congressmen led by party’s district president Lalji Tripathi met district magistrate and SP, Pratapgarh, and handed over a memorandum demanding a judicial probe into the incident and withdrawal of cases registered against Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, MLA Aradhana Mishra and others following the Sunday incident.