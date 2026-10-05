Prayagraj Corporation plans to impliment waste segregration at source with 4-colour bin system

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to upgrade the city’s waste management infrastructure as part of a strategic push to achieve “Clean Model City” status. Authorities plan to transition from the current two-bin system to a comprehensive four-colour bin arrangement to improve waste segregation at the source.

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (File)

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This initiative aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to develop 50 cities nationwide as Clean Model Cities, including Prayagraj and five others in Uttar Pradesh.

According to additional municipal commissioner Shadab Aslam, waste segregation remains a top priority. Under the proposed system, green bins are for organic waste (kitchen scraps, fruit and vegetable peels), which is suitable for composting and biogas production.

Blue bins are for recyclable dry waste (plastic, paper, cardboard, glass, and metal). Red bins will be used for sanitary waste (diapers, sanitary pads, medical dressings), and black bins are designated for hazardous domestic waste (expired medicines, batteries, CFL bulbs).

The civic body intends to strengthen sanitation services by soliciting feedback from residents and corporators via online platforms. This input will inform an action plan to enhance waste collection, transportation and scientific disposal.

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, the city generates approximately 540 tonnes of garbage daily, which is processed at the Baswar plant—a facility operational since December 2021. The city is divided into 8 administrative zones covering 100 wards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the city generates approximately 540 tonnes of garbage daily, which is processed at the Baswar plant—a facility operational since December 2021. The city is divided into 8 administrative zones covering 100 wards. {{/usCountry}}

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