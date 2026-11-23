An international cybercrime syndicate, allegedly operated by masterminds based in China, Cambodia and other countries, siphoned off ₹56.04 crore through bank accounts obtained from unsuspecting rural residents in Prayagraj. Cybercrime police have arrested two local agents accused of procuring and supplying mule accounts to the network.

Police have already arrested four other alleged members of the network in connection with the case. (FOR REPRESENTATION) more less

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The arrested men have been identified as Mahesh Pal, 40, a resident of Saha alias Peepal Gaon in the Airport area, and Saurabh Singh Patel, 19, of Ganja village, said police, adding that an Android phone and a keypad mobile phone allegedly used in the crime have been recovered from them.

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Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Ganganagar) and cybercrime nodal officer Sonam Kumar said that the syndicate had a network spread across several states. Investigations found that 52 major cyber fraud complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) were directly linked to the bank accounts supplied by the accused.

Police have already arrested four other alleged members of the network in connection with the case: Aman Rastogi and Pranjal Rastogi of Kalindipuram, Sunny Singh of Meerganj, and Vivek Jaiswal of Mutthiganj.

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{{^usCountry}} An IT Act case has also been registered against the accused at Bhatpara police station under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in West Bengal. Additionally, six online complaints linked to their bank accounts have been received through the 1930 cybercrime helpline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An IT Act case has also been registered against the accused at Bhatpara police station under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in West Bengal. Additionally, six online complaints linked to their bank accounts have been received through the 1930 cybercrime helpline. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, the accused told police they had joined the syndicate through Telegram. They lured financially vulnerable villagers to a hotel in Kalindipuram with promises of government benefits, jobs or high returns, and persuaded them to open bank accounts. The agents then took their cheque books, ATM cards and internet banking passwords, and installed an OTP-forwarding app on their registered mobile phones, giving the syndicate control over the accounts without the account holders’ knowledge.

The foreign-based handlers allegedly routed crores of rupees through these accounts, with transaction OTPs being forwarded directly to cybercriminals operating from Thailand, Laos, China and Cambodia. The accounts were allegedly used to collect money generated through digital arrest scams, investment frauds, loan frauds and APK file-based cyber frauds.

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To evade hawala channels and scrutiny by investigating agencies, the foreign handlers allegedly paid commissions to their Indian counterparts in cryptocurrency, particularly USDT, instead of cash or direct bank transfers. This made tracking the money trail difficult, police said.