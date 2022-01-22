Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Former MP Atiq’s wife alleges harassment by cops
Prayagraj: Former MP Atiq’s wife alleges harassment by cops

All allegations of harassment, including consumption of liquor by cops, levelled by Atiq’s wife are baseless, says a police officer
Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen (HT file)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Former MP and mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen has alleged misbehaviour by cops during a late-night raid at her parent’s house in Chakia area on Wednesday. However, the police have denied the charge.

Cops are carrying out raids at different places in search of Atiq’s son Ali, who is named in a case of assault on a property dealer, on December 31.

Shaista alleged that on Wednesday night at around 1 am, policemen entered their house after scaling the boundary wall. “There were no males in the house at that time. Cops make them awake and carried out a search of the house during which they ransacked the rooms and misbehaved with family members,” Shaista claimed adding that many cops were in an inebriated state.

Shaista and lawyers of AIMIM’s legal cell have made complaint to senior police officials in this connection. AIMIM leader advocate Arif Iqbal said that an online complaint had been made to senior officials and this case would also be presented before the court.

Meanwhile, SHO of Kareli police station Anurag Sharma said that women constables accompanied the police team during the raid and all allegations of harassment, including consumption of liquor by cops, were baseless.

