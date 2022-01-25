Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Youth suspected to have foreign links detained at Manauri Air Force station
others

Prayagraj: Youth suspected to have foreign links detained at Manauri Air Force station

The youth, identified as Shailendra Singh, was caught while he was smoking marijuana on the Air Force premises on Saturday
Prayagraj police will now investigate if the youth was added to WhatsApp groups of Pakistan or other countries. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Security personnel at Air Force station, Manauri, on Sunday detained a youth, suspected to have foreign links. He has been handed over to Puramufti police for further questioning, said police officials on Monday.

Intelligence agencies and ATS personnel were also put on alert after receiving information about the suspected youth, they said.

According to reports, the youth, identified as Shailendra Singh, was caught while he was smoking marijuana on the Air Force premises on Saturday. He is son of Bhedraj Singh, a fireman at Air Force station.

“Some suspected mobile numbers have been found on the youth’s mobile phone. Police will now investigate if the youth was added to WhatsApp groups of Pakistan or other countries. WhatsApp chats and call details of the youth are being scanned to learn about the persons with whom he was in contact with. Further action will be taken after proper investigations into the matter,” said Ajay Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

RELATED STORIES

According to police, station security officer, Satyam Bhartiya was shocked to find that Shailendra Singh was added to some WhatsApp groups which had foreign links and mobile numbers added to them. His call details revealed that the youth had also made calls on some foreign numbers.

On Sunday, the security personnel handed over Shailendra to Puramufti police and gave a complaint mentioning about the suspected WhatsApp groups. A pouch of marijuana was also recovered from him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP