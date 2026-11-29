Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party government had attempted to set up a slaughterhouse in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority area instead of setting up an industrial unit.

Previous SP govt attempted to set up slaughterhouse in GIDA: CM Adityanath more less

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He claimed that the region has now attracted investment proposals worth ₹17,650 crore.

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Addressing a ceremony marking GIDA's 37th foundation day in Sector 7, Adityanath said the proposed investments would generate direct and indirect employment for around 50,000 youths.

"In 2004-05, the then Samajwadi Party government made a nefarious attempt to forcibly set up a slaughterhouse in GIDA, instead of establishing an industry there. At the time, while serving as an MP, I led a protest with workers from Sahjanwa and told the SP government unequivocally that if development was being taken to Saifai, it should take the slaughterhouse there as well; Gorakhpur would take care of its own development," he said.

"Today, investment worth thousands of crores of rupees is flowing into the same GIDA, with not one but three dairies, a cement factory, and steel and plastic industries," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹502 crore at the event. He also launched GIDA's new website and distributed letters of comfort to handloom and textile industries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹502 crore at the event. He also launched GIDA's new website and distributed letters of comfort to handloom and textile industries. {{/usCountry}}

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MoUs for investments worth ₹17,650 crore were signed at the event, which are expected to generate employment for 50,000 youth, he said.

Adityanath also launched the Chakbhop residential colony, to be developed at a cost of ₹463 crore along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The colony will provide housing for the poor and other sections, besides dormitories for workers and a kitchen facility offering affordable meals.

The chief minister alleged that GIDA's initial 28-30 years were marked by stagnation due to poor governance and said development was now being carried out across the state.

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"Before 2017, public funds were spent on the boundary walls of graveyards and on encroaching the land belonging to the poor. Between 80 and 85 per cent of the total budget of Uttar Pradesh's Culture Department was spent solely on the Saifai Mahotsav, leaving nothing for the rest of the state," he said.

"Today, the double-engine government is carrying out development in all 403 Assembly constituencies without discrimination," Adityanath said, listing several religious and cultural sites, including Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Maa Shakambhari Dham, Shukteerth, Naimisharanya, Kushinagar, Shravasti and Maghar, among those developed.

He also said that statues, temples and parks dedicated to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki and Jyotiba Phule had been beautified at more than 4,030 locations.

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The chief minister said eastern Uttar Pradesh had earlier been associated with encephalitis and extortion by mafia, but claimed the situation had changed.

"Eastern Uttar Pradesh once had only two identities: encephalitis caused by mosquitoes and extortion from industries under mafia rule. Most of the innocent children who died of encephalitis belonged to Dalit and backward communities, but insensitive governments did not care. Today, the double-engine government has eliminated both the mafia and mosquitoes," he said.

He added that investment proposals worth more than ₹15,000 crore had already been implemented on the ground in GIDA.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.