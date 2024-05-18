Probe against BJP MLA, son transferred to Sambhal police

The deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Moradabad region, Muniraj G, has ordered the transfer of the investigation against BJP’s Dhampur MLA Ashok Rana and his son Priyankar Rana to Sambhal Police. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Bijnor police was investigating the case of arson and firing at the site of a road construction company at Feena village in district Bijnor in which Rana and Priyankar were accused.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun confirmed that the investigation in the case has been transferred to Sambhal police. “The case has been transferred to Sambhal police and we will extend our support to them in their investigation,” said Jadaun.

The transfer of investigation was confirmed on Thursday while Bijnor police moved the court the same day seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against the MLA’s son in a Bijnor court.

Sources said that the defendants had given an application to the state government for transfer of investigation from Bijnor police.

The transfer of investigation is being seen as a relief to the MLA and his son because the Bijnor police was very close to solving the case with the arrest of Priyankar.

A case was registered against MLA Ashok Rana and his son Priyankar Rana on the complaint of road construction company’s manager Ravi Pundeer. He accused them of demanding money since the company was given the contract of widening the road in Bijnor district and his men put vehicles and machines on fire and also opened fire at the company’s plant site in village Feena on April 29.

Police arrested three accused immediately after the incident along with weapons. Later, it identified eight others who were also involved in the incident.

Three of them later surrendered and were sent to jail, while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining five accused.

Sources said that police had enough evidence to arrest the MLA’s son after interrogating the arrested persons, hence it moved the court to seek an NBW against Priyankar Rana.

Earlier, a local court rejected the application of the MLA and his son for anticipatory bail, and they moved the Allahabad high court for it, but withdrew their application. A day later the investigation was transferred to the Sambhal police.