Prohibitory orders in Odisha’s Bhadrak district over clash between 2 communities

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2024 06:58 PM IST

Bhadrak sub-collector Manoj Mohapatra said the prohibitory orders will be effective between Thursday (2pm) and Saturday (10pm)

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were put in place in Odisha’s Bhadrak district following a group clash between two communities in the region.

At least four persons were injured in the assault. (Representative file photo)
Bhadrak sub-collector Manoj Mohapatra said the prohibitory orders will be effective between Thursday (2pm) and Saturday (10pm).

“On the occasion of observance of a religious celebration of a community, its members of village Gudupokhari had fixed 8 flags with bamboo poles at Arun bazar. After the flags were found torn on Thursday morning, the members of one community suspected the involvement of the other community which led to verbal altercation and assault. At least four persons were injured in the assault and had to be hospitalised in CHC Dhamanagar for treatment and further referred to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack after preliminary treatment,” he said.

