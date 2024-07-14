Prohibitory orders issued in Assam’s Nagaon after tiger attacked farmer

The district administration of Assam’s Nagaon district has issued prohibitory orders for the public after a wild tiger attacked a local resident on Sunday morning. According to the locals, a tiger suddenly came out and attacked one farmer working in a paddy field on Sunday morning. (Representational image)

According to the forest officials, the tiger is roaming around near residential areas and a tranquilising team has been called to control the situation.

The tiger attack was reported from Puthimari area of Nagaon’s Juria. According to the locals, at around 8am the tiger suddenly came out and attacked one farmer working in a paddy field.

“He tried to protect himself with the farming instruments and others rushed towards him. Seeing so many people, the tiger fled but it is roaming in the nearby forest,” locals said.

The farmer, identified as Abdul Rejjak, was taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital and he is undergoing treatment there, said the additional superintendent of police, Nagaon, Jayanta Deka.

Deka told HT that a special tranquilising team is coming from Guwahati and they’ll try to catch the tiger. “The team will catch the tiger and it will be sent back to the deep forest,” he said.

According to Deka, it is suspected that the tiger has come out of Laokhowa-Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary due to the floods. He said that one tiger has been seen in that area and is roaming in various parts in search of food.

Similar movements of a tiger was noticed earlier this month and on July 3, two locals survived from a tiger attack. “It is suspected that the same tiger made another attempt on Sunday morning,” said an official.

Following the July 3 incident and following reports of the presence of the tiger, the district administration of Nagaon issued a prohibitory order on July 10. On Sunday another prohibitory order was issued for the public.

Additional district magistrate, Sudeep Nath, under section 163 (1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibited assembly of five or more persons, carrying firearms or lethal weapons, shouting, causing any breach of public peace, agricultural activities in specific areas etc.

ADM Nath also warned the locals to stay away from creating physical inconvenience to officials of the Environment & Forest Department, as well as law enforcement agencies from facilitating their duties in managing the stray tiger.

“Legal actions will be taken under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those who would be found violating this order,” Nath said.

According to Nath, Environment & Forest Department officers, forest guards, Assam Forest Protection Constable (AFPF) personnel, police, para military forces, and armed forces have been deployed in various areas of Nagaon to control the situation.