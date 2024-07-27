Proposal for Prayagraj’s Bade Hanuman temple corridor set for change

Following objections from the temple administration regarding the proposed works to be undertaken as part of developing the bade Hanuman temple Corridor along the Sangam banks, the proposal is set to undergo some changes. Bade Hanuman temple near Sangam in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

Prayagraj Mela Authority has prepared an amended proposal under which partial changes are possible in some parts barring the corridor entrance. For the time being, the officers concerned are tight-lipped over the revised proposal.

For the maintenance of the Hanuman Mandir Corridor, a suggestion to take a share of the income of the temple was proposed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), which was opposed by the temple authority. On July 20, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the district and was informed about this issue by the head of the temple mahant Balbir Giri. The CM had held talks with the temple management and instructed officials to prepare a proposal after holding talks with the temple officials.

After this, Prayagraj Mela Authority, Prayagraj Development Authority, and temple management held talks in in two sessions.

The Hanuman mandir management is adamant that authority should keep the rest of the corridor under its control except the part of the garbhagriha, the innermost sanctum of the temple. They have proposed that the PDA could open shops to garner funds for the maintenance of the corridor. After the suggestion from the temple management, some changes will be made by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand said that after some changes in the proposal, it will be shared with the temple officials.

However, there will be no changes in 4435 square meters of the temple area, Kumbh mela officer added. But, when asked about the specific changes proposed, he said that further details could be shared only after the final talks with the temple administration. There will be no change in the entrance of the temple corridor, he however added.