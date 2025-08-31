Punjab: Aman Arora flags off 11 relief trucks to affected areas

Sangrur : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Saturday flagged off 11 trucks of relief material from the Sunam grain market to flood-affected areas of the state. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Saturday flagged off 11 trucks of relief material from the Sunam grain market to flood-affected areas of the state.

He said with the cooperation of all stakeholders, 11 trucks carrying relief materials, including water, ration and fodder for livestock, were dispatched from Sunam constituency to the worst-affected areas of Dera Baba Nanak, Ajnala, Rajasansi, Fazilka, Bhoa and Patti.

Taking a dig at Punjab’s BJP leaders, Arora said that their silence is shocking at a time when Punjab is going through a crisis. He said instead of pressuring the central government to immediately release a relief package during such times, BJP leaders are only focusing on finding faults within the state government.