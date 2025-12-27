Railways revises waiting tariffs at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi The new parking tariff structure has given some financial relief to owners of private and commercial vehicles by reducing the existing parking charge of ₹ 200 per vehicle by ₹ 50 for staying at the station’s forecourt space for the duration of 15-30 minutes. (HT Archive)

In a bid to discourage long halts at pick-up and drop-off zones of the New Delhi Railway Station to decongest the premises, Indian Railways introduced revised tariffs for vehicles on Friday. Officials said that major relief has been provided to those seeking to stay at the forecourt for a duration of 60 minutes.

According to the revised tariffs, private vehicles will not be charged a fee for pick-ups or drop-offs lasting up to eight minutes, while commercial vehicles will be charged ₹30 for the duration, to load and unload luggage. Previously, there was no fee levied on private or commercial vehicles for the duration.

In the next bracket, of 8-15 minutes, there has been no change in tariff, Northern Railways said in a statement. Both private and commercial vehicles will continue to be charged ₹50 for using the space, Railways officials said.

The new parking tariff structure has given some financial relief to owners of private and commercial vehicles by reducing the existing parking charge of ₹200 per vehicle by ₹50 for staying at the station’s forecourt space for the duration of 15-30 minutes. They will now be charged ₹150 per vehicle if it stays there beyond 15 minutes and up to 30 minutes, said a railway official, quoting the new parking charges norms.

The official said, “The major relief is for owners and drivers of vehicles waiting at the station’s premises beyond 30 minutes and up to 60 minutes. In the old parking tariff, each vehicle was being charged ₹500 for that time period. Now, any private or commercial vehicle will only have to pay ₹200 if it stays in the premises for more than 30 minutes and up to one hour.”

In the new tariff structure, there is also an enforcement provision to tow away vehicles staying beyond 60 minutes. “No vehicle will be allowed to wait there beyond 60 minutes. The vehicle will be towed away if found violating the new norms and its owner or driver will have to pay the towing charges of ₹300,” the official said.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer for Northern Railways, said, “The new tariff structure introduces distinct provisions for private and commercial vehicles, ensuring equitable usage of the station’s limited forecourt space. The railway administration requests all commuters and transport operators to adhere to the designated time limits to ensure a hassle-free experience for all passengers.”