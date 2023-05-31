Now, get real-time traffic updates in Panchkula

While driving in Panchkula, commuters will now have access to real-time traffic updates regarding road blockades. Within 10 minutes of a blockade, which could be due to road repair, accident or traffic jams, its information will be updated on Google Maps to allow commuters to take alternative routes, said Panchkula DCP (law and order and security). (Getty Images)

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law and order and security) Nikita Khattar said the Panchkula police had tied up with Lepton for providing updates through Google Maps to facilitate commuters.

“Within 10 minutes of a blockade, which could be due to road repair, accident or traffic jams, its information will be updated on Google Maps to allow commuters to take alternative routes,” said Khattar, adding that traffic naka in-charges had been asked to provide necessary updates in time.