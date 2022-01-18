Reschedule first phase of Manipur polls, says Congress

IMPHAL: Opposition Congress has sought the rescheduling of the first phase of elections in Manipur on February 27, which is a Sunday and a day of worship for the Christian community.

K Meghachandra, the working president of the state Congress, said they will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to schedule the election on any day other than Sunday as it is a day of worship.

Elections to the 60-member Manipur assembly are being held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Of the 60 seats, 20 are reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Christian-dominated areas of the state.

Meghachandra said the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has made a similar request. NPF is a partner in the BJP-led government in Manipur and has four lawmakers.

Earlier, All Manipur Christians Organization urged the ECI to reschedule the polling citing religious sentiments. It said a large number of voters may refrain from voting on Sunday.

All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur has said the decision to schedule the voting on Sunday in some hill districts of the state is a matter of concern for the tribal people and the Christian community. It said there may be low voter turnout in some hill districts because of it. Tribals, who constitute about 43% of the state population, are predominantly Christian.

The ECI on Monday rescheduled polling in Punjab to February 20 from February 14, following demands from almost all political parties seeking a change on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which falls on February 16.