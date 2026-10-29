Road rage: Aligarh ADJ, son and gunner attacked in Agra

The Aligarh additional district judge, his son and his gunner were attacked in Agra district on October 24.

For representation only (Sourced)

On a complaint lodged by his son, a case was registered on Monday at Khandoli police station of Agra district against a named accused. The main accused is said to be a BSF jawan and 30 to 40 unidentified people who joined him in the attack.

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Deputy commissioner of police (West) Agra, Aditya, said on Wednesday evening that the main accused, Bhupendra, has been arrested and is being interrogated.

Ali Mustafa, the son of Aligarh additional district judge, Ghulam Mustafa, is the complainant who has lodged the FIR at Khandoli police station of Agra district (copy of FIR is with HT). The case is registered

under section 191(2) (rioting), 281 (rash and negligent driving on public way), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of BNS.

The FIR states that Ghulam Mustafa along with his wife, son Ali Mustafa (complainant) and gunner were coming from Lucknow and were heading for Aligarh on October 24.

As the car entered Agra district at the Khandoli cut to head towards Aligarh, a man on a motorcycle in a drunken state allegedly came and rammed into the car, damaging it.

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{{^usCountry}} Ali Mustafa got down from the car and complained to the man on the motorcycle about his fault while driving but the man, claiming himself to be a BSF jawan, began abusing and called upon 30 to 40 others on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ali Mustafa got down from the car and complained to the man on the motorcycle about his fault while driving but the man, claiming himself to be a BSF jawan, began abusing and called upon 30 to 40 others on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FIR, Bhupendra and others tried to burn the car. Those in the car attempted to move away but the accused slammed his helmet on the car breaking the rear wind screen of the car as it moved away.

Ali Mustafa complained that Dial 112 was called but they could not be contacted.