Russian family performs pind daan in Gaya Ji for soldier killed in Ukraine War

A Russian family travelled thousand of miles to perform pind daan -- traditional Hindu religious rites foe departed souls -- at on the banks of the Falgu River in Gaya Ji for a relative killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian family performing a religious ritual in Gaya Ji (HT Photo)

The soldier’s sister Lalita Radha Rani Face along with her husband, Sundara Face, their young daughter and other family members, performed the ritual together meticulously following the procedure amid chants of Vedic mantras.

Whil talking to people after the ritual, Lalita said that her brother True Ball Face was an exceptionally courageous soldier who attained martyrdom while fighting valiantly in the war against Ukraine. She also shared that the family was attracted to Sanatan religion and had joined ISKCON about a decade ago.

Sundara Face said that the family had been left completely shattered following the death of his brother-in-law in the war. “The significance of performing pind daan in Gaya Ji is recognised across the entire world. That is why we have come here so that the departed soul may find peace and salvation. It is our earnest wish that peace, harmony and happiness may prevail within our family. We performed the ritual for my brother-in-law and my father,” he said.

Priest Kumar Gaurav, who guided the ritual, said that Gaya Ji holds a religious significance across the globe and devotees visiting the site firmly believe that performing pind daan here grants moksha (salvation) to the souls of their ancestors.

“Every year, thousands of devotees, also belonging to other faiths, from both within the country and abroad, perform pind daan and tarpan in Gaya Ji for the peace of their ancestor’s souls. The increasing number of foreign devotees underscores the spiritual and religious significance of Gaya Ji. This makes us proud of our traditions and faith,” the priest said.