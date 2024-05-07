Sangam city students excel in ICSE, ISC results

Sangam city students have come out with flying colours in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 as well as Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 exams, results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday. Sangam city students celebrating their CISCE results on Monday. (HT Photo)

As per results of some schools of Sangam city available till Monday evening, at St Joseph’s College, Aditya Upadhyay and Manan Madnani emerged as toppers with 97% in ISC while Krishnau Som with 96.5% bagged the second place even as Uddyan Chattarjee and Aditya Pandey with 96.25% jointly bagged third place.

In ICSE, the school had Kavya Kushwaha with 98.6% emerging as the topper while Anay Verma with 98.2% and Chinmay Tiwari with 98% bagged second and third place respectively.

At St Mary’s Convent Inter College in ISC, Hunar Chhabaria and Mubashra Irshad bagged 97.75% and emerged as joint toppers while Shree Upadhyay with 96.5% and Astha Pandey with 96.25% bagged the second and third places respectively.

In ICSE, the school had Aanya Srivastava as topper who bagged 98.4% while Alisha Kashish got 97.8% and she got the second position with Vedika Umrao and Aadhya Purwar jointly securing the third place with 97.6%.

In Boys’ High School and College, Vinayak Chandra Srivastava topped in ISC with 98% while Shreyas Krishna, Mohd Abbas Mehdi and Annirudha Mohan Srivastava with 97% jointly secured the second place. Pratyush Pandey and Siddharth Tripathi with 96% jointly bagged third place.

In ICSE, the school saw Anmol Krishna Singh with 99% bagging the first place while Saksham Prajapati, Madhur Kapoor, Pranay Tripathi and Aryan Tiwari with 98% jointly bagged the second place. Eight students namely, Tatsat Tiwari, Arpit Singh, Shaurya rai, Abhinav Singh, Saumya Tripathi, Arnav Gupta, Divyansh Dwivedi and Satvik Deorah jointly bagged the third place with 97%.

At St Johns Academy, ISC saw Samarth Agarwal topping with 97.25% while Kaustuv with 93.75% came in second while Saranya Jaiswal and Ayush Singh with 92.25% jointly came in third.

In ICSE, Oneeka Khanna topped with 99% while Vaishnavi Pandey with 98.2% and Asmita Verma with 97% bagged second and third places respectively.

At Girls’ High School and College, in ISC, the school had Arshiya Shareef topping with 99% followed by Anshika Thukral coming in second with 97.75% followed by Divyakshi Agarwal and Samridhi Yadav jointly bagging the third place with 96.75%.

In ICSE the school saw Aparajita Singh in the first place with 99% followed by Atulya Singh at second place with 98% and Kriti Varshney bagging third place with 97.60%.

In Bishop Jhonson School and College, Ashi Kumari with 96.75% topped the school in ISC while Harshit Bhurtiya with 96% and Ishika Verma with 95.5% bagged second and third places respectively.

Likewise, in ICSE results, Utkarsh Singh with 96% topped the school while Tejas Pratap Singh with 95.2% and Ujjwal Mishra with 94.8% came in second and third respectively.

At Bishop George School and College, ISC results saw Hooriya Rahman topping with 92%, Navratti Jain, Noor Madassir and Akshat Gupta jointly sharing the second place with 90% followed by Sambhav Gupta at third place with 89%.

In ICSE, the school had Ashish Chopra and Satyam Patel emerging as toppers with 96% followed by Sahil Kumar Patel at second place with 95% and Ashish Dwivedi coming third with 94%.

At Benhur School and College, Tooba Fatma topped ISC with 91.5% while Mubashra Ashfaq with 90.25% came second while Nisba Fatima with 87.50% bagged third place.

In ICSE, Alifa Rashid with 90.4% came in first while Amna Ansari with 85.2% and Gulam Mustafa Qadri with 84.6% bagged the second and third places respectively.