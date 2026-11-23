New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea alleging that the demolition of a 100-year-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district violated the demolition guidelines laid down by it in a landmark 2024 judgment on the use of bulldozers.

SC asks petitioner to move Allahabad HC over 'demolition' of 100-yr-old mosque at Saharanpur more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by Imran Ahmad against Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, alleging non-compliance with the apex court's directions.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Declining to undertake a direct examination of the allegations, the bench asked the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court, saying that every alleged violation of a Supreme Court judgment cannot be brought directly before the apex court.

"Every order violating a Supreme Court judgment cannot come back to the Supreme Court itself. You have to go to the respective high court," CJI said.

The bench said determining whether the demolition guidelines had been violated would require an examination of the specific facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged demolition, a task more appropriately undertaken by the jurisdictional high court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "We have laid down the principles, but then wherever these principles have been violated, in what factual context and background? Please go to the concerned high court, establish your case on facts, and if the high court doesn't grant you necessary relief, then come to us," the CJI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have laid down the principles, but then wherever these principles have been violated, in what factual context and background? Please go to the concerned high court, establish your case on facts, and if the high court doesn't grant you necessary relief, then come to us," the CJI said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The bench further clarified that it could not undertake a factual inquiry into the allegations in the contempt proceedings.

However, the bench made it clear that if the high court, upon examining the matter, finds that the Supreme Court's directions have been violated, appropriate consequences would follow.

The petitioner was asked to approach the jurisdictional high court and seek appropriate relief.

The bench said that the matter be decided expeditiously. The plea was filed through lawyer Aftab Ali Khan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.