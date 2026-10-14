Schools must submit student lists with photos by Oct 15: UP Board

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has directed principals of schools affiliated to it to submit lists of registered students with their photographs for the 2026-27 academic session, along with a copy of the treasury challan, to their respective district inspector of schools (DIoS) offices by October 15.

(Pic for representation only)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The directive covers advance registrations of students in classes 9 and 11 and examination applications of those in classes 10 and 12, which have been filled out online through the board’s portal. The principals are required to download the lists and submit them for onward transmission to the respective regional offices, officials said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The directive comes after principals from several districts reported that discrepancies were preventing them from generating or downloading their schools’ student lists from the portal.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the necessary options had been made available on the portal to resolve the issues. These include facilities to upload missing student photographs, submit fee challans and other required documents that have not been uploaded, and delete data relating to duplicate registrations that need to be cancelled, he shared.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The secretary has instructed the principals concerned to rectify all discrepancies in their schools’ records without delay and ensure that the lists with photographs, along with a copy of the treasury challan, are submitted to the DIoS offices by the stipulated deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The secretary has instructed the principals concerned to rectify all discrepancies in their schools’ records without delay and ensure that the lists with photographs, along with a copy of the treasury challan, are submitted to the DIoS offices by the stipulated deadline. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The board has also warned that the principals concerned will be held entirely responsible if the required documents are not submitted within the prescribed time limit.