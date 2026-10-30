Washim, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh and several others were detained on Friday as they marched towards the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Washim district to stage a protest over "inadequate" drought relief to farmers.

Sena (UBT) members stopped before protest on Samruddhi Expressway over drought relief

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Deshmukh, who represents the Balapur assembly constituency in Akola district, and his party members have demanded compensation of ₹1 lakh per hectare for drought-hit farmers, immediate settlement of crop insurance claims and remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

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Hundreds of Sena workers and farmers headed towards the Samruddhi Expressway at Vanoja to stage a 'rasta roko' . Before they reached the high-speed carriageway, police detained Deshmukh and several others, said officials.

Police had denied permission for the agitation on the expressway, but the protesters had remained firm on their decision to hold the demonstration, an official said.

The administration had deployed nearly 1,500 police personnel, including officers and constables from neighbouring districts, to maintain law and order, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities said surveillance had been stepped up around Vanoja and along the expressway amid concerns that protesters might enter the high-speed road through adjoining agricultural fields or use unconventional routes to bypass the interchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said surveillance had been stepped up around Vanoja and along the expressway amid concerns that protesters might enter the high-speed road through adjoining agricultural fields or use unconventional routes to bypass the interchange. {{/usCountry}}

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Sena leaders said the financial assistance announced by the government was "inadequate" and demanded higher compensation and faster settlement of insurance claims.

The government has declared drought-like conditions in 305 of the 358 talukas in Maharashtra. It has approved an advance drought relief payment of ₹5,000 each for nearly 1.5 crore affected farmers across the state ahead of Diwali.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the assistance needed from the Centre will certainly be provided when it arrives, and that the current ₹5,000 serves as immediate relief and an advance on that assistance for farmers before the festival.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.