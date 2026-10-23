SHO, investigating SI suspended after high court flags illegal detention

The Deoria Superintendent of Police, Abhijeet R Shankar, on Wednesday night suspended Salempur police station SHO Vinod Kumar Singh and investigating sub-inspector Deep Narayan after the Allahabad High Court took a serious view of the alleged illegal detention of a man at the police station for six days.

During an inquiry initiated by the Deoria SP, CCTV footage reportedly showed the accused at different locations inside the police station during the period in question. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The High Court has directed the investigating officer to appear before it on October 23 along with the CCTV footage and relevant records in the case.

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According to officials, the matter concerns allegations that the man was kept at Salempur police station from August 28 to September 2 following a complaint by a young woman who accused him of establishing physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. Police subsequently registered a case in connection with the allegations.

The matter came to light after the accused’s mother approached the High Court, alleging that her son had been illegally detained at the police station for six days.

During an inquiry initiated by the Deoria SP, CCTV footage reportedly showed the accused at different locations inside the police station during the period in question. The footage is understood to have played a key role in the action taken against the police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} The High Court subsequently directed the investigating officer to appear before it on October 23 with the CCTV footage and relevant records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The High Court subsequently directed the investigating officer to appear before it on October 23 with the CCTV footage and relevant records. {{/usCountry}}

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Deoria SP Abhijeet R Shankar confirmed the suspension of SHO Vinod Kumar Singh and SI Deep Narayan. He said Rahul Singh had been appointed the new in-charge of Salempur police station. HTC