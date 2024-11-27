Six extortionists arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition seized

The Manipur police have arrested six extortionists in two days from various parts of the valley, including those involved in the abduction of a medical officer, officials said on Wednesday. Representational image.

Four individuals were arrested in connection with the abduction of Dr Kh Nabakeshore, a medical officer from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai, on November 22 in exchange for ransom. The police launched an operation and safely rescued the victim from a farmhouse in Lamdeng under Lamshang police station limits, officials said on Tuesday.

The four arrested on November 24 were identified as Wahengbam Ramananda alias Rousow alias Luwangamba of KCP (MC) Lalumba, Wahengbam Usharani, Naoraibam Joyshankar, 39 and Leichombam Bipin Singh, 32.

The police have seized one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine, one .32 mm pistol with a magazine and 10 live rounds of .32 ammunition from the suspects.

In a separate operation, the police arrested another accused Paonam Shamungou alias Pintu on Tuesday.

One pistol with a magazine loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition, one 7.65 mm (0.32) pistol with a magazine, one revolver, two carbine magazines, one .22 rifle with a magazine, 28 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, one round of 7.62 mm ammunition, four detonators, and eight soap caps allegedly containing heroin were recovered.

“Further investigations are underway to apprehend their accomplices,” the police said.

Separately, the police arrested an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), identified as Wairokpam Naoba Meitei, 34, from Phoijing Teramakhong on Monday near Heibongpokpi Khoiriphaba Road in Bishnupur district.

According to the police, Naoba was involved in several extortion cases in Nambol area. A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.