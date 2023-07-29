Soon, question banks for students of classes 9 and 10

There is good news for more than 55 lakh students of classes 9 and 10 studying in more than 27,000 schools affiliated to the UP Board across Uttar Pradesh. Students studying at a government higher secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT File)

For the first time, the UP Basic Education department is going to come up with a comprehensive question bank for mathematics and science subjects of classes 9 and 10 which will not only help students prepare for high school exams but will also help them in future engineering and medical competitive exams, said state secondary education department officials.

Director general (school education) and UP project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Vijay Kiran Anand has entrusted the responsibility of making these comprehensive question banks for the students to the Prayagraj-based State Institute of Science Education (SISE)-Allenganj, they added.

Confirming the development, director of State Institute of Science Education-Praygaraj Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said,”

We have been entrusted with the responsibility of coming up with question banks of classes 9 and 10 for mathematics and science subjects. The question banks will be helpful in improving the conceptual understanding of the subjects along with helping the students in their preparations for the board exams.”

Soon workshops of subject experts will be organised for this, he added.

Officials said that subject experts of the institute will prepare the question bank based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. Help of other hand-picked experts will also be taken as per requirement, they explained.

With the workshop for making of the question banks set to start soon, it is expected that by next year these question banks will become available in the market. The preparation of authorised question banks based on NCERT course curriculum will greatly benefit the students as at present they depend on question banks of private publishers that are available in the market, officials shared.

It is worth mentioning that UP Board comes out with just model question papers of subjects whenever any major change in the syllabus of subjects takes place but this is not an annual feature. Likewise, no question bank as such is published by the board annually either. Even the official website of UP Board— https://upmsp.edu.in/—provides a very selective question bank of just 2021-22 session for class 9 of 18 subjects.

Meanwhile, experts from the State Institute of Education (SIE)-Prayagraj have also been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing training modules for mathematics and science teachers of classes 9 and 10. Teachers will be trained on the basis of these modules so that the learning environment can be further improved for the benefit of the students, officials said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. ...view detail