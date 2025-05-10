SP demands two-day govt holiday for Maharana Pratap Jayanti Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav holds a sword during a press conference on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, at the party office in Lucknow on Friday. (Akhilesh Yadav - X)

Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) celebrated Maharana Pratap’s birth anniversary on Friday, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and former minister Arvind Singh Gope garlanding his statue. On the occasion, Gope demanded a two-day government holiday in honour of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, the SP chief said, “The sacrifice and valour of Maharana Pratap are a source of inspiration for all of us. Future generations will also continue to draw inspiration from Maharana Pratap.”

Amidst the chants of ‘Rana Pratap Amar Rahe’ and ‘Jai Bhavani’ by hundreds of representatives of the Kshatriya society, the Akhilesh said, “We will demand a two-day holiday on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and when we come to power, we will install a statue of Maharana Pratap on the Gomti River Front with a golden sword in his hand.”

On the BJP government calling ‘Kumbh as Maha Kumbh’, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Kumbh has been taking place for centuries in a fixed period. BJP does not discuss the contribution of Emperor Harshvardhan in Kumbh. What does not add to history should be allowed to remain history. Political advantage of great men should not be taken.”

The SP chief, while further attacking the BJP government, said that jobs are not on the agenda of the BJP and it is against employment and business.

“We are proud of our country’s brave army. We all are with the country. A time of crisis demands even more understanding. All countrymen are appealed not to believe any unconfirmed news and information, nor propagate it further. Such news can also be lies spread by the enemies of the country. Meaning, it can also be a trick or conspiracy of the enemy. Therefore, do not get misled or provoked,” said Akhilesh.