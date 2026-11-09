SP-Cong spreading misinformation about Ayodhya: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Having failed to stop the momentum of Ayodhya’s heritage and development, the people of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are now spreading misinformation against Ayodhya out of fear. Those spreading misinformation against Ayodhya know that if this journey of heritage and development continues in the same manner, the politics of SP and Congress will be buried forever. A crisis of identity will emerge before those who had once created an identity crisis for the state.”

CM Yogi Adityanath lighting lamps at Mansarovar at Goraknath Temple to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for sovereignty of India, in Gorakhpur, on Monday evening. (HT Photo)

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CM Yogi visited Vantangiya village, Jungle Tinkonia Number Three, on Sunday to celebrate Diwali with the forest-dwelling community. For the tenth consecutive time as chief minister, he shared the festivities of the festival of lights with the Vantangiya community.

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After concluding Deepotsav in Shri Ayodhyadham on Saturday, the chief minister arrived at Vantangiya village, Tinkonia Number Three, on Sunday morning. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 52 development projects worth ₹82.41 crore related to the development of various gram panchayats in the district, eco-tourism, the Global Nagar Bazaar and other initiatives.

By pressing a button, he inaugurated 26 development works worth ₹77,97,50,000and laid the foundation stones for 26 development projects costing ₹4,43,79,000.

The major projects for which foundation stones were laid include an interlocking road to be constructed at a cost of ₹3,65,11,000, connecting Rajahi Chauraha to Pipraich Road via Jungle Tinkonia Number Three; an Eco Park in Kusmhi Forest at a cost of ₹4,84,81,000; and the construction of a Global Nagar Bazaar in Pipraich Nagar Panchayat at a cost of ₹1,95,51,000.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “Ram Rajya arrives with Diwali, and Diwali arrives when the period of exile comes to an end. Today, that very Ram Rajya has arrived in these Vantangiya villages.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “Ram Rajya arrives with Diwali, and Diwali arrives when the period of exile comes to an end. Today, that very Ram Rajya has arrived in these Vantangiya villages.” {{/usCountry}}

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Extending Diwali greetings and best wishes to the gathering present on the occasion, CM Yogi referred to the construction of the Ram Temple and the rapid development of Ayodhya as well as the entire state, and said that everything is possible if there is the will to accomplish it.

He said, “Lord Ram had returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, but the Vantangiya community had been left by the British first and subsequently by the Congress and SP governments to wander in the forests for more than a hundred years and face hardships from place to place.”

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He further said, “All people living in the Vantangiya villages belong to extremely backward communities and deprived and Dalit families. They could have received facilities even before 2017, but providing these facilities requires time and political will. Expecting people whose willpower has ended and who have thought only about their own families to think about the poor, Dalits, deprived sections and extremely backward communities is, in itself, a pipe dream.”

He added that there were 56 Vantangiya villages in Uttar Pradesh, for which no one cared. Although the country became independent in 1947, these forest villages never received freedom. Their names were not included in the voter lists; there were no roads, electricity, drinking water facilities, ration cards, schools, hospitals or pension facilities, and not even a single permanent house.

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CM Yogi said, “Today, we can confidently say that the development works undertaken after 2017 have brought prosperity to the forests of the Vantangiya villages.”

He said that he had been visiting this place continuously since 2007-08. For the last 10 years, he had been coming here to celebrate Diwali after Ayodhya in his capacity as chief minister.

He said that he had come among the people of the Vantangiya village to share the happiness of this Ram Rajya and celebrate Diwali with them. He appealed to the Vantangiya community to preserve the history of their journey from struggle to access to facilities.

The Chief Minister told the Vantangiya community to inform their present and future generations that the houses constructed, the land provided and the electricity made available to them were all due to the BJP government. They should tell them that they too were deprived, poor, Dalit and backward, but previous governments had kept them.

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The Chief Minister interacted with the people in a question-and-answer format regarding the condition of the Vantangiya village before and after 2017. He asked them whether they had a permanent road before 2017, whether the government had built any school for them, whether the government had provided electricity, and whether it had made arrangements for drinking water. The people answered all these questions in the negative.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister stated, “After 2017, they had roads for commuting, ration cards, permanent houses, schools and Ayushman cards. The people responded affirmatively to all these points. At that time, there was no electricity. Even highly studious children were compelled to study under the light of oil lamps. Today, they have all facilities, including electricity, roads and drinking water.”

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He said, “Those who could not stop the momentum of Ayodhya, could not restrict the procession of devotees of Lord Ram, and failed in every attempt to obstruct it, are the very people who are now engaged in defaming Ayodhya.”

The CM appealed to everyone to share happiness with others during festivals and stay away from intoxicants and gambling.

He said, “The state government was taking action against drug traffickers. After the elimination of mafias, the next phase of action has begun specifically against drug traffickers.”

Calling upon the youth to stay away from intoxicants, he said, “Study well. The BJP’s double-engine government will take responsibility for guaranteeing jobs and employment.”

He appealed to the food-producing farmers to ensure good crop yields and said that the government will ensure several times the value of their produce through processing and value addition.

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The CM said that “for us, Ram Karya and Rashtra Karya are one and the same. As a devotee of Lord Ram, we have embraced every forest dweller, every hill dweller, every deprived person and every Dalit. We have made them partners in Ram Karya, and Ram Karya is the same as Rashtra Karya.”

MP Ravikishan Shukla, who was present at the programme, welcomed CM Yogi.

CM honours beneficiaries of schemes

CM Yogi Adityanath honoured beneficiaries of various schemes from the dais during the Deepotsav and inauguration-foundation stone laying ceremony by presenting them with Diwali gifts, certificates and other items. The beneficiaries included horticulture department beneficiaries, Agricultural Mechanisation and Crop Residue Management Scheme beneficiaries, Tool Kit Scheme of the Industries Department under the Halwai trade beneficiaries; Ayushman Scheme beneficiaries; and beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme. In addition, the CM also honoured the heads of the Vantangiya settlements.

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CM waits 15 mins to meet late MP’s wife

GORAKHPUR

Setting aside protocol, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday waited for around 15 minutes at the residence of former Deoria MP and former Army vice-chief Shri Prakash Mani Tripathi in Deoria to personally meet his wife, Shashi Mani Tripathi, and offer his condolences.

The CM had arrived at Barpar village in Baitalpur block to pay his last respects to the veteran leader. On learning that Tripathi’s wife was caught in traffic, Yogi instructed the SP to ensure that she reached the residence so that he could personally meet her.

He waited for her for nearly 15 minutes and upon her arrival, he consoled her and expressed his condolences over the loss. He also interacted with other family members, including Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, and assured them of his support.

Tripathi passed away at Medanta Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday at around 11.15 am after a prolonged illness.

CM for prompt, sensitive redressal of grievances

A day after celebrating Diwali at the Gorakhnath Temple, the CM on Monday held a Janta Darshan and directed officials to ensure the prompt, sensitive and satisfactory redressal of public grievances, stressing that no complaint should be treated with negligence or allowed to face unnecessary delays.

He personally met around 125 people, listened to their complaints and assured them of effective action.