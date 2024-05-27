Stray dog attack: 4-year-old mauled to death, her minor brother critical

In a horrific incident, two minor siblings were attacked by a pack of eight stray dogs, killing one and critically injuring the other, while they were sleeping with their mother, in a makeshift house by the roadside, near the CTI bridge in Govind Nagar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The family is involved in scrap collection, informed police on Monday. tThe children sustained severe injuries in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the 4-year-old Khushi was declared dead and 2-year-old Bhola is in critical condition and undergoing treatment. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the children’s father, Chotu, his wife Puja heard the children screaming and saw the dogs attacking and dragging their kids away. In order to save the children, she started fighting the dogs, and he and others also arrived and chased away the dogs.

Puja said that she had put her two children to sleep beside her. At night the pack of dogs entered their house and dragged the kids away. “I was woken by their screams and rushed after them. When I reached the scene, the dogs were mauling the children. I tried to fight the dogs off with whatever I could find on the road. By that time my husband and others also arrived at the scene and chased the dogs away,” she said.

However, the children sustained severe injuries in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the 4-year-old Khushi was declared dead and 2-year-old Bhola is in critical condition and undergoing treatment, police added.

Later the victim’s body was sent for postmortem, which revealed that Khushi had 17 injuries, including seven fatal between neck and abdomen, which led to her death, informed assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Govind Nagar Amarnath Yadav.

Enraged by the incident, the locals started a protest against the administration at night. Bheeku, grandfather of kids claimed that numerous complaints about stray dogs had been made in the past, yet no action was taken by the administration. “We are vulnerable to dog attacks; we live in makeshift houses. I complained to the administration about the dogs attacking people, but no corrective measures were taken,” he said.

ACP Yadav said, “The protest ended in the morning, and we are in the process of writing to the government to request compensation for the affected family.”

The locals informed that due to the prevalence of eight meat and poultry corners in the area, dogs consume meat and become aggressive and start attacking people. Despite repeated complaints to the police and the municipal corporation, no action has been taken.

Taking action against the meat shops, mayor Pramila Pandey reached the CTI bridge and directed the officials to demolish them. She said the since the sellers were feeding the leftovers to the dogs, they have become aggressive.

Municipal commissioner Shiv Sharan Appa said that as per the census there are about one lakh stray dogs in Kanpur. “This is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to find out ways to tackle the menace,” he said, adding that a court order however binds them from relocating the dogs.

Notably, this is the second dog attack in Kanpur. In February, a child was injured in an attack by stray dogs on his way home from a temple.