New Delhi: A 40-year-old man and two teenagers were injured after an SUV driven by a minor ploughed into them in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Saturday morning, police said.

Police identified the injured as Ramesh, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy. Ramesh is in a critical condition at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The two teenagers sustained injuries and were discharged. (Representative photo) more less

Police identified the injured as Ramesh, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy. Ramesh is in a critical condition at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The two teenagers sustained injuries and were discharged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The accused, a 16-year-old boy, fled the scene after the crash but was later apprehended by police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said police received an alert around 11 am about an accident at Aram Bagh in Paharganj. They found that the SUV had crushed three pedestrians. “The injured were immediately shifted to RML Hospital. While the teenagers were discharged, Ramesh is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition,” the DCP said.

After an enquiry and review of CCTV footage, police found that a minor drove the SUV. The teenager was identified and apprehended. Police said a case of rash and negligent driving was registered.

“The SUV’s owner is an Uttar Pradesh resident and a friend of the teenager’s father. We have seized the vehicle,” the DCP said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said proceedings are underway to book the SUV owner for allowing a teenager to drive his vehicle, which is against the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said proceedings are underway to book the SUV owner for allowing a teenager to drive his vehicle, which is against the law. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bhalswa Dairy crash

In another accident, a man was killed while his friend was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their scooter on Grand Trunk Road near Karnal bypass in north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy around 4:30 am on Saturday.

According to PTI report, police identified the deceased as Abhishek, 20 and his friend, Shivam, 22, who is undergoing treatment. Both are residents of Narela, north Delhi.

“The driver fled the spot. We have identified the truck and the driver. A probe is underway to nab him. A case has been registered,” said DCP (outer-north) Shobhit D Saxena.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}